MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $2,122,780.14 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50.

On Monday, December 13th, Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.30 on Wednesday, reaching $432.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,372. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MongoDB by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

