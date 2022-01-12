Monero Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,501.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $2,501.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00455037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

