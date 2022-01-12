Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$70.13 on Wednesday. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. Moncler has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

