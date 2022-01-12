Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $808,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MTEM opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.