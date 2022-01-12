Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $808,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MTEM opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

