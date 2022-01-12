Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $56.46 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,462,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

EWY traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,803. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

