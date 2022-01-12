Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $513.35

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $513.35 and last traded at $497.97, with a volume of 1038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.65.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

