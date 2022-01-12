Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 519 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.58. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,127. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

