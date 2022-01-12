Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,237 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $335.58. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

