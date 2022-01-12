Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 24,978 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 4,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,137. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

