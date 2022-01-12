Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $15.54 or 0.00035475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $34.26 million and $127,773.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

