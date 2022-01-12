Mina (MINA) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00008185 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $55.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.00 or 0.07684514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.16 or 0.99871752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 347,318,843 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

