MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20. 13,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 641,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $586.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

