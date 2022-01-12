Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 1.6%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 87,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 37,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. The company has a current ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

