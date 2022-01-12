Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 2,304 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.