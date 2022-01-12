Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 789,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $222,445,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 404,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,087,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,870,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

