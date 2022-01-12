Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.74. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 37,024 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$96.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46.

In related news, Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,725. Insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,485 over the last ninety days.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

