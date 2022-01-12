MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $878,405.12 and approximately $227.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001545 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052705 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00618318 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.