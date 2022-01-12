MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

