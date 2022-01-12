M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 248.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($3.32).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MNG stock traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 210.08 ($2.85). 6,238,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,600. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 173.69 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

