M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

