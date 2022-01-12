M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

