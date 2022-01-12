M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,972 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,453,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

