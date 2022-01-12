M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 32,350 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $5,317,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

