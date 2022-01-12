M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

