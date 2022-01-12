M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 79,731 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 174,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $659.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

