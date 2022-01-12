MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MFA Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after buying an additional 1,320,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

