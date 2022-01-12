Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head-To-Head Analysis

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 2.89 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -7.16 Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.51 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,221.59%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meten EdtechX Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

