Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $166,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $333.03. The stock had a trading volume of 595,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.80 and its 200-day moving average is $345.68. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

