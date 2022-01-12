Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

