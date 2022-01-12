Meridian Management Co. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,805,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,617,029,000 after buying an additional 5,848,505 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 44,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 90,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $279.06. The company had a trading volume of 719,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,850,566. The firm has a market cap of $697.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

