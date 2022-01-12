MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,401. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

