MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 133,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $241.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

