MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.4% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $173,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 108,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,236. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

