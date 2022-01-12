MEMBERS Trust Co Has $2.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 457,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

