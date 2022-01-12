megaBONK Price Hits $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $137,526.91 and $7,419.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00062226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006187 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

