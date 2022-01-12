Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.