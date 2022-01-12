Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in V.F. by 1,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in V.F. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in V.F. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

