Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.43.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

