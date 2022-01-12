Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,321 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.