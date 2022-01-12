MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $14,261.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

