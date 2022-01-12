MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $37,902.98 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard bought 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

MediaCo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 43,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,190. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

