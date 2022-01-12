Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.12

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.12 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.77). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.73), with a volume of 93,696 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Mears Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. The company has a market cap of £221.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.