McGrath RentCorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McGrath RentCorp stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

