Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 82,656 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 440.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

