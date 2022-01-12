Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.18. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 783,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

