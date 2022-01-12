Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

MTCH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,977. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

