Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.72. The company has a market cap of $364.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

