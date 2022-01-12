Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 906,485 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906,485 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,009,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,593. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

