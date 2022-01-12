Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,685 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,714,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.85% of Truist Financial worth $1,449,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,187. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

