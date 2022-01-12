Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 242,295 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242,295 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.99% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,735,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.83. 30,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $247.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.